Morning forecast Sunday, December 20, 2020

The region will once again see a cloudy sky Sunday. There will also be the chance for a snow shower mixing with some rain. This will be minor and is not expected to create any issues or much accumulation. Temperatures will get a small bump. Highs will reach into the upper 30s for the day. A sprinkle or flurry will stick around for the overnight hours and lows will dip into the upper 20s.

Monday will be a degree or two warmer than the day before and slightly above average. Highs will break 40 degrees in a handful of spots. It will be variably cloudy throughout the day and a sprinkle or flurry cannot be completely ruled out, especially later in the day. Temperatures overnight will also be slightly above average with lows around 30 degrees.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 30s. There will also be a mix of clouds as flurries or scattered snow showers pass through. Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week but it’ll come with a price. There will be a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures will reach into the low 40s. Then temperatures will plummet following a strong front.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain showers that will mix with then transition to snow showers as temperatures drop throughout the day. Highs will start off in the upper 30s before getting cooler. Highs will only reach into the mid 20s Christmas. And if that wasn’t cold enough, there will also be scattered snow showers which means there will be a white Christmas!