Morning forecast Sunday, August 30, 2020

Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend with sunshine and a couple of passing clouds. Lowered humidity levels and highs only reaching into the 70s will make for quite the change. IT will feel strangely cool compared to the muggy 80s the region has been feeling lately. A few patchy clouds will hang around for the overnight hours and it will be even cooler than the night before. Lows will dip into the low 50s with some spots lowering into the 40s!

Monday will be even cooler with highs struggling to break 70 degrees. The day will begin with some sunshine before cloud cover gradually increases. Later in the day, some showers and thunderstorms will develop. Lows will dip into the upper 50s. Tuesday will begin with a mostly cloudy sky and a couple of lingerie showers. However, clouds will break allowing for some more sunshine. Highs will reach into the upper 70s.

A mix of clouds with some sun will be seen Wednesday. A few showers will also be possible along with a couple of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will break 80 degrees for the day. Thursday will be similar with a mix of clouds and sun along with a shower or storm in spots. Highs once again reach into the 80s.

Conditions wll be nice leading into the weekend with sunshine and a few clouds Friday and Saturday. Highs will hover around average for both days.