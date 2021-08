CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- 29-year-old Osaze Osagie was fatally shot by a police officer in March of 2019, after a mental health check escalated in his State College home. While previous investigations found the officer's actions were justified, the news swept the nation and thousands came forward to honor his spirit.

Now, Osaze’s family and local leaders have established a scholarship endowment in Osaze’s name, to help underrepresented high schoolers who share the same love for community service.