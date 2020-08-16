Morning forecast Sunday, August 16, 2020

Sunday will be fairly similar to Saturday with temperatures once again sitting in the 70s. The region will see a little more sun as the day cycles through intervals of clouds and sun. Once again there will be a chance for a thundershower in spots otherwise, it will be mainly dry.The overnight hours will be partly cloudy with the slight chance for a stray shower. Lows will dip into the low 60s.

A cold front will sweep through Monday which will bring the last chance for some rain before dry conditions return. Highs will reach the lows 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm will once again be possible. The rest of the week will see dry conditions which will not improve drought conditions.

Tuesday will see seasonable temperatures with highs in the low 80s. The region will see sunshine with a couple of clouds throughout the day. Overnight temperatures will be quite refreshing with lows dipping into the 50s! This will be a good chance to open up the windows and air out the house. We’ll push the repeat button Wednesday with clouds and sun and highs in the low 80s.

Not much will change through the end of the week. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach into the low 80s during the day. Conditions will continue to be refreshing during the overnight hours with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.