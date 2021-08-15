Morning forecast Sunday, August 15, 2021

A gray and unsettled weather pattern is coming our way. We’ll have times of clouds and sunshine on today. There likely will be more in the way of clouds later in the day. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80. Tonight will be rather cloudy with drizzle possible late.

Monday will turn out rather cloudy. Showers and drizzle developing. Highs on Monday will be in the middle to upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will both feature more clouds than sunshine with some showers and drizzle. There can also be a thunderstorm in some places. Highs each day will be in the 70s. Some spots will reach to near 80 on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be warm and humid with clouds and some sunshine along with showers and thunderstorms. Highs each day will be in the lower 80s. Saturday will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

