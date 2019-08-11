Morning forecast Sunday, August 11, 2019

If you didn’t get to spend some time outside for the start of the weekend, then you’ll want to enjoy Sunday. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer with highs looking to hit the low 80s and lows sitting around 60 degrees. A few more clouds will be passing through, but sunshine will still be seen throughout the day. Dewpoints will slightly increase overnight which may make it feel slightly sticky overnight otherwise it will be quiet and dry. Patchy fog will also develop in some areas overnight.

The start of the new week will be a little warmer and moist air will also make things muggier. Monday will begin with a mostly sunny sky, but cloud cover will gradually increase throughout the day. Highs will sit in the low to mid 80s. During the overnight hours, showers and a rumble of thunder will begin to move into Central Pennsylvania. A mix of cloud cover will carry over into Tuesday and scattered showers and thunderstorms will be working through the region.

A few showers may continue into Wednesday otherwise, any lingering moisture will dry out. Intervals of clouds and sunshine will be seen for the rest of the day and highs will hover around 80 degrees. A stray shower may try to popup during the second half of the week however, conditions look to dry.

A mix of sun and clouds will be seen Thursday and temperatures will be seasonal and comfortable. The week will end with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching into the low 80s. The sunny, nice weather looks to carry over into the start of next weekend.