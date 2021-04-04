Morning forecast Sunday, April 4, 2021

Easter Sunday will provide decent conditions for church services and easter egg hunting. There will be clouds at times with some sunshine. The afternoon hours will be warmer than the day before with highs reaching into the 60s. Lows will dip into the upper 30s during the overnight hours and it will be another quiet night.

The warming trend will continue throughout the new week, Highs will reach into the mid 50s Monday and sunshine will mix with clouds. Tuesday will be fairly similar with highs in the mid 60s and a mix of clouds and sun. However, a shower cann;t be completely ruled out.

The rest of the week will be on the grey side. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or some showers working through. Highs will reach into the upper 60s. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s Thursday and once again it will be mostly cloudy with some showers.

The week will come to an end with a mostly cloudy sky and highs just break 60 degrees in some spots. A stray sprinkle may be seen in some areas.