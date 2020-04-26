Morning forecast Sunday, April 26, 2020

The weekend will come to an end with a rainy Sunday. It’ll also be a few degrees cooler with highs only reaching into the 50s. You will want to reach for rainy day activities as the region will see periods of rain throughout the day. Binge watching movies or shows or tackling indoor spring cleaning may be at the top of the list. Temperatures will lower into the 30s overnight and some showers will stick around.

Monday will be slightly cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. It will also remain mostly cloudy with showers lingering early in the morning. However, there will be some more peaks of sun later on. By Tuesday, conditions will clear out and temperatures will begin to rebound. A mix of sun and clouds will be seen but you will want to make sure to get outside to enjoy it.

A mix of clouds move back in Wednesday and the next round of rain will also arrive. Rain will be seen across the area and an occasional rumble of thunder may also be thrown in the mix. Highs are expected to break 60 degrees for the day. Mainly cloudy conditions and scattered showers will carry into Thursday. Highs will reach into the 50s.

The region will squeeze out another rainy day to wrap up the week. It will remain mostly cloudy Friday and some showers from Thursday will still be in the region. Highs will once again reach into the 50s. A few breaks in the clouds may be seen later in the day.