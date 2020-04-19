Morning forecast Sunday, April 18, 2020

Sunday will start off with some sunshine before clouds begin to move back in. It will also be a few degrees warmer with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s. However, it will become mostly cloudy by the evening and nighttime hours. Some drizzle will be possible before a few late night showers trickle in. Lows will dip into the 40s.

Sunshine returns for the start of the week. Therefore, Monday will be a beautiful day to enjoy some fresh air. Whether it be during a walk, hike, or lawn and garden work. Highs will reach into the 50s for the day and lower into the 30s overnight.

Clouds and some sun will be seen Tuesday and temperatures will once again reach into the 50s. Some showers will also be thrown into the mix. Wednesday will be another nice day this week with sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures will warm through the end of the week but showers will return to the region.

The area will see an increase in cloud cover and developing showers Thursday. Highs will break into the 60s for the day. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for Friday and it will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers.