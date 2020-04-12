Morning forecast Sunday, April 12, 2020

Sunday will be even warmer with temperatures expected to break 60 degrees. However, cloud cover will thicken as the next chance of rain moves in. The mostly cloudy sky across the region may give way to some drizzle in spots. However, rain will not officially move in until late overnight. It will be a mild night with lows only dipping into the 50s.

Not only will Monday be the warmest day of the week, it will also be the most active. It will be soggy with periods of rain along with embedded thunderstorms moving through. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 60s. Gusty winds will also be possible. Conditions will return to normal overnight and for the rest of the week.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday and temperatures will be in the 50s. A flurry may also blow through somes spots. Small disturbances will be common through the rest of the week. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Wednesday along with a shower or flurries. Highs will break 50 degrees in most spots.

Highs will be a few degrees below average through the end of the week. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Thursday and Friday. Some drizzle or a flurry will continue to be possible in spots.