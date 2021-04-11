Morning forecast Sunday, April 11, 2021

Unsettled conditions will carry over into Sunday. Gusty showers will continue to blow through Sunday morning. Again, a thunderstorm is not out of the question. Some sunshine could break through during the afternoon however, that could lead to an additional shower or popup storm. It will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs breaking 70 degrees in some spots.

Conditions for the new week will take on the classic springtime theme with fairly seasonable temperatures and a few chances for showers. There will be more clouds than sun Monday with a shower overnight. Highs will reach into the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be fairly similar with times of clouds and sun and the chance for a shower. Highs will once again reach into the 60s. More cloud cover will move in for the second half of the week. It will be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday. A shower will once again be possible with highs in the low 60s.

Scattered showers will pass through the region Thursday and highs will just manage to break 60 degrees in some spots. A shower will linger Friday otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy to wrap up the week.