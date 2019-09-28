Morning Forecast, Saturday September 28th, 2019

The next front will move into and through the region during the first half of the weekend. Today will be warm and more humid with times of clouds and sunshine. This front will bring a couple of showers and thunderstorms to the area on Saturday. It will not rain all of the time, but some of the thunderstorms later in the day could bring a downpour. Temperatures on Saturday will rise into the lower 80s in many places. Showers and thunderstorms will depart this evening then the rest of tonight will be mild with some clouds and lows in the 50s to near 60.

The front may still be close enough to give us a shower or a touch of drizzle in places on Sunday; otherwise, we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s. The front will lift back north of the region on Monday giving us the chance for a shower or a touch of drizzle. We’ll have intervals of clouds and sunshine on Monday with a warm afternoon. Highs will be well into the 70s, approaching 80 in spots.

Unseasonably warm air will press into the area for Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day will be quite warm and humid with some sunshine and just the small chance for a shower in places. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s on Tuesday and in the middle 80s on Wednesday. This is much higher than the average high temperatures for the date which is in the lower to middle 60s. The nights will also be muggy with many spots not dropping below 60. A front will sink into the region with some showers, maybe a thunderstorm on Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s but if the front is slower or faster, the temperature can be higher or lower. Behind the front it will turn much cooler on Friday with high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. It will feel quite chilly but truly is the average temperature for the date.