Morning forecast Saturday, September 21, 2019

If you’re not ready for the fall weather just yet then you will enjoy this weekend. Temperatures will warm up nicely providing the region with another chance to enjoy late summer activities before Autumn officially begins. Highs will reach into the 80s in some spots Saturday. Meanwhile, the rest of the region will reach into the 70s. It will also remain dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The overnight hours will be seasonally cool with lows dipping into the 50s. A few patchy clouds might meander through otherwise it will be quiet and dry.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday except it will be a little warmer. Highs look to reach into the low 80s in some spots. Other areas will reach the 70s. Not only will it be nice and warm but the region will see a mix of sun and clouds. The overnight hours will be a little warmer so you may want to have the fan going to feel comfortable while sleeping. Lows will hang around the upper 50s for the night and a few clouds will be passing through.

Conditions will change up for the start of the work week. The region will be blanketed by a mostly cloudy sky Monday and scattered showers are expected. With the cloudy and rainy conditions, the warmth the region experienced during the weekend will cool down a bit. Highs will hang around the mid 70s and lows will sit around the mid 50s which is a few degrees above average.

Some showers may carry over into Tuesday during the morning before moving out. Any clouds seen in the morning will give way to more sunshine as the day goes on. Temperatures will continue to sit around the mid 70s during the day and mid 50s during the night through the middle of the week. Conditions will dry out once again for Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun expected.