Morning forecast Saturday, October 9, 2021

The remnants of a front from a slow-moving disturbance will try to move across the region this weekend. This system will bring us a good deal of clouds along with scattered showers and drizzle today, though the day will be far from a total washout. That combined with a flow from the Atlantic Ocean will keep temperatures in the 60s. Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers and drizzle. Lows will be in the middle to upper 50s.

We will still have more clouds than sunshine on Sunday. There still will be some drizzle and a shower in places. Highs will be near to just above 70. Monday and Tuesday will be relatively warm for the second week of October with highs in the lower to middle 70s along with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A late-day shower can not be ruled out on Tuesday. There is a slight chance for a shower Tuesday night into early Wednesday then the rest of Wednesday will be mild with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be warmer with highs in the middle 70s. Thursday will stay relatively warm with some sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 70s. A shower may approach the area by the end of next week.

