Morning forecast Saturday, November 7, 2020

An area high pressure system will continue to dominate our weather this weekend giving us fabulous weather for this time of the year. Today will feature sunshine with a nice warm afternoon. Highs will be near to just above 70. Tonight will feature a clear sky with lows near to just above 40. Some of the colder spots will drop into the 30s.

We will have plenty of sunshine tomorrow We’ll flirt with some record high temperatures tomorrow reaching near to just above 70. Monday will feature sunshine mixed with a few clouds. Highs will be near to just above 70, coming within a few degrees of the record high temperatures for the date. Tuesday will be mild with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. The next front will come to the area with a good deal of clouds with some rain and drizzle next Wednesday. We do need that rainfall. Despite the rain, high temperatures on Wednesday will be above average, but not too much cooler, still reaching the lower to middle 60s. There still may be some showers early then it will be cloudy to partly sunny Thursday with highs near to just above 60. Another system will bring a good of clouds along with some showers and drizzle. Highs will be in the 50s, but still above average for the date.