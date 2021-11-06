Morning forecast Saturday, November 6, 2021

High pressure will dominate our weather through the upcoming weekend. Sunshine today will help turn a frosty, cold morning to a cool afternoon. Highs today will be within a few degrees of 50. A clear sky and light winds will allow for it to become cold again tonight with lows in the 20s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and quite not as chilly as recent days. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Monday will turn even milder with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will also turn warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will in the lower to middle 60s. With enough sunshine, some spots will make a run through the upper 60s. The next front may start to bring showers by the end of the day on Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 60s. This front will likely bring some rain on Friday with a gusty wind. Temperatures on Friday will likely stay in the 50s with cooler air trying to move in over the following weekend.

