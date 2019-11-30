Morning forecast Saturday, November 30, 2019

The next big system will be moving through during the weekend and may create some headaches. Highs will only reach into the upper 30s for the day then hang around the freezing mark overnight. Cloud will gradually increase and the majority of Saturday will be dry before a mix of precipitation begins to move in. A wintry mix of snow, ice and rain will move trickle in during the late afternoon and evening hours. Road conditions will become hazardous during the overnight hours as the mix continues to move through.

Cloudy conditions will carry over into Sunday along with an icy mix for the early morning hours. Otherwise, the region will mainly see rain showers for the majority of the day and highs will break 40 degrees. Showers look to taper off as drizzle before drying out. Although some spots may see a few flurries late. Overnight lows will once again hover around the freezing mark.

Monday will be the last day the region will see a messy mix of precipitation. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and flurries. Some drizzle may try to mix in. Temperatures will be about ten degrees below average with highs only reaching into the upper 30s. Then conditions will dry out by the middle of the week. Clouds and peaks of sun will be seen Tuesday with highs reaching into the upper 30s. A snow showers or an occasional flurry or two will also pass through mainly early in the day.



Highs will sit around the mid 30s Wednesday and it will be dry with a mix of clouds and an occasional peak of sunshine. A stray flurry may also be seen. Conditions will be dry Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 30s.

