Morning forecast Saturday, November 27, 2021

Today will be a brisk and cold day. We’re going to have scattered flurries, even a leftover snow shower in spots earlier in the day. The rest o the day will feature clouds with some breaks of sunshine. Highs today will only be in the middle to upper 30s. A weak disturbance will bring a period of snow or snow showers later tonight into Sunday. There will be some rain mixing in for a time, especially in the lower elevations south of I-80. There can be some slick travel over the Laurel Highlands heading into western Pennsylvania. Highs Sunday will be in the 30s to near 40. Behind this system, Monday will be windy and colder with clouds, some sunshine along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s. The cold weather pattern will start to ease as we head through the middle of next week. During this transition there will likely be a couple of rounds of snow and/or rain showers. Highs Tuesday will be near 40 and we will get closer to 50 by the end of next week.

