Morning forecast Saturday, March 21, 2020

An area of high pressure sliding by to our north will give us a cooler weekend. There will still be some clouds around early today but then it will become mostly sunny. Highs will only be in the 40s despite this return of sunshine. With a clear sky, light wind, and dry air, it will turn cold tonight with lows in the 20s. Some of the coldest spots may even touch the upper teens.

Sunshine will mix with or fade behind an increase of cloudiness tomorrow. High temperatures will once again be in the 40s. A disturbance passing by to our south will give us a good deal of clouds and a shower or some drizzle in places on Monday. Some wet snow will mix in over the higher terrain later Sunday night into Monday. There could even be a slushy accumulation on some of those spots, but at this time I don’t believe there will be any travel issues. High temperatures on Monday will only be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Tuesday will feature sunshine giving away the clouds with highs in the 40s to near 50. Some showers and drizzle are likely again Tuesday night into Wednesday with a good deal of clouds and highs once again near 50. We’ll have a more tranquil day on Thursday with times of clouds and sunshine. There is only a chance for a bit of rain or drizzle later in the day. Highs will be in the 50s. Showers are likely on Friday, with maybe even a thunderstorm. It will be a milder day on Friday with highs in the 50s to near 60.