Morning forecast Saturday, March 13, 2021

We’ll have plenty of sunshine with just a few high clouds today. Highs range from the middle 40s across the higher terrain to near 50 in some of the deeper valleys near and east of I-99. A clear sky and lighter winds will set the stage for a chilly night tonight with lows in the 20s to near 30. We’re going to have plenty of sunshine tomorrow. Highs will be near to just above 50. Sunshine will fade behind clouds on Monday. Highs Monday will be around the middle 40s.

The next system will bring some showers and drizzle later Monday night into Tuesday. There is a slight chance for a bit of a wintry mix at first. Highs Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 40s. Wednesday will be a nicer day with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above 50. The next system will bring rain back to the area on Thursday. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50. Clouds should break for some sunshine with a cool breeze on Friday. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.