Morning forecast Saturday, July 24, 2021

Today will become warmer and a little more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. A late-day shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, especially the farther north and west in the region you live. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and humid with a shower or thunderstorm in some places. Lows will be in the middle 60s.

Sunday will be quite warm and humid with clouds, sunshine, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. While it will not rain everywhere, the places that get hit may have a downpour. Highs Sunday will be in the lower to middle 80s. Behind that system, some heat will be building as we head into and through next week. Monday will be quite warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. We’ll reach the upper 80s to near 90 with hazy sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday. A late-day thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Wednesday.

Thursday will be quite warm and humid with clouds, some sunshine, and the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Friday will be a slight bit less warm and humid with partial sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

