Morning forecast Saturday, July 18, 2020

We’ll have a good deal of sunshine on today and it will turn hot and a little more humid. Highs will be near to just above 90. Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Sunday will be the hotter day of the weekend with hazy sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s. A stray pop-up thunderstorm can not be ruled out.

The heat wave will continue into the early part of next week. Monday will be hot and humid with some hazy sunshine and just the chance for a thunderstorm to pop up in a few spots. Highs Monday will be near to just above 90. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be a couple of thunderstorms popping up in the region each day, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. While most spots may be missed, the places that do get hit can have downpours. Highs each day will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Thursday will still be hot and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. A stray thunderstorm can not be ruled out, especially during the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle to upper 80s. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a warm afternoon and highs in the middle 80s.