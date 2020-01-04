Morning forecast Saturday, January 4, 2020

It will still be damp and mild into this morning with showers and drizzle. As a front moves through the region, it will become a little breezier and it will start to turn colder during the afternoon. In fact, the rain showers will mix with and then change to snow showers in some places near and west of Route 219 during the afternoon showers. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50 this morning, but then temperatures will drop this afternoon, reaching into the 30s in places by evening. There may even be a slushy accumulation across some of the higher terrain by evening.

Behind this system, tonight into Sunday will be windy and colder with variable cloudiness along with flurries and snow showers. There will be little or no accumulation east of I-99 but there will be up to a few inches on some of the higher elevations near and west of Route 219. Lows Saturday night will be in the 20s. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s. We’ll have some flurries and snow showers scattered in the region Sunday night into early Monday as a warm front moves just north of the area. The rest of Monday will be cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the 30s. A storm system is going to pass close to the area on Tuesday and will bring us some snow or a mix of snow or rain. It’s too early to tell exactly what the system will be as we will be close to that rain/snow line. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 30s. We’ll have the chance for some leftover snow showers early Wednesday; otherwise, the day will be brisk and chilly with clouds and sunshine. Highs Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Thursday will feature partial sunshine and highs in the 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers that may start off as a bit of a wintry mix in places. Temperatures will reach into the lower to middle 40s on Friday. It will stay mild into the second weekend of January.