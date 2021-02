Morning forecast Saturday, February 6, 2021

Today will feature sunshine and a few clouds with a cold wind. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s with the wind making it feel colder than that. There are two systems that will pass close to the area tonight into early Sunday. One front will pass to our north with a stronger storm system to the south. Right now it looks like we are sandwiched between the two systems. We’ll have a good deal of clouds later tonight into Sunday morning with scattered snow showers to the north, but a steadier period of light snow to the south. Most of us will have a coating to an inch, though locations near and south of Route 22 will have an inch or two.

Behind this system, clouds will break Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the 20s to near 30. With a clearer sky Sunday night, it will turn quite cold behind this system with lows in the single digits to the lower teen. Monday will be a calmer day with sunshine, a few clouds, and highs near to just above 30.

Another system will bring the chance for snow showers or a bit of a wintry mix on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s. There may be a flurry or snow shower early Wednesday, then clouds will break for some sunshine with highs only in the 20s. Another disturbance will bring the chance for snow showers or a period of light snow on Thursday. Highs will be in the 20s. Snow showers seem likely on Friday with highs in the 20s to near 30.