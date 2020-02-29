Morning forecast Saturday, February 29th

Happy Leap Day! Cold will be reinforced for the start of the weekend. Today will be brisk and cold with times of clouds and sunshine. There will be some flurries, even a snow shower or two around. These will be most numerous the farther west you are and also in the morning hours. Highs today will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Any leftover flurries will come to an end this evening followed by some clearing later at night. Lows will once again be in the teens to near 20.

As an area of high pressure settles to the south of our area, we’ll start an abrupt warm up later in the weekend. Tomorrow will feature at least partial sunshine with a southwesterly breeze along with highs in the 40s. Monday will turn even milder despite an increase in cloudiness and the chance for some showers arriving during the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the middle to upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay quite mild despite a good deal of clouds along with showers and drizzle. Highs each day will be in the lower to middle 50s. A cold front will move through the area for Thursday. We’ll have times of clouds and sunshine with the chance for a shower followed by the chance for a flurry as temperatures start in the 40s and then drop into the 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for some showers and/or flurries. Highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.