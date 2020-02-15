Morning forecast Saturday, February 15, 2020

Today will start off very cold, but with plenty of sunshine, it won’t be quite as cold during the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Tonight will be quite chilly, but not too cold with some clouds arriving and lows in the 20s.

The next disturbance, which is a very weak front, will move through the region with more clouds than sunshine tomorrow. This system will not have much moisture to work with and will only bring a scattering of flurries and sprinkles. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. We’ll have times of clouds and sunshine on Monday but the day probably will end mostly cloudy. Highs on Monday will be in the lower to middle 40s.

The next storm system will likely bring rain later Monday night into Tuesday. There is only a chance for the rain to start off as a bit of a wintry mix. It will breezy and relatively mild on Tuesday despite the rain with highs in the 40s. If we get enough breaks in the rain, we may sneak into the 50s in some places. Behind this system, colder air will make a return on Wednesday with a cloudy to partly sunny sky and a gusty wind. There can also still be some showers or a flurry in places on Wednesday ahead of yet another front. Highs in the 30s to the lower 40s. This next arctic front will help to usher even colder air will press into the area on Thursday with clouds breaking for sunshine. Some flurries still can’t be ruled out on Thursday, especially during the morning. Highs will be in the 20s to the lower 30s, which is a little below average for the date. A bubble of high pressure will give us a fair amount of sunshine on Friday. Despite that sunshine, it will be a chilly day with highs in the 30s.