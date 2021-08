(WTAJ) -- Senator Judy Ward announced that she is sponsoring a plan to allow parents to 'opt out' of mask mandates while Governor Wolf is allowing the mask decision up to each individual school district.

In response to Gov. Wolf ruling out a mask requirement for schools as the academic year is about to begin, saying he'll leave the decision to school districts, Sen. Ward said she has heard various concerns about masks in schools from people in her [30th] District.