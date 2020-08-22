Morning forecast Saturday, August 22, 2020

Today will become quite warm and a little more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The clouds will be a little thicker to the south where there will be a shower in some spots near and south of Route 22. The sun a little more prominent the farther north you live. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Tonight will be muggy with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

Tomorrow will also be quite warm with sunshine, a few clouds along with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 80s. Monday will be very warm and a bit humid with partial sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Tuesday will turn very warm and humid with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Wednesday will be hot and humid with sunshine and just a few clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Thursday will be hot and humid with some hazy sunshine mixing with clouds. Highs will be near to jut above 90. A cold front will bring more clouds and a scattering of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. It will not be quite as steamy with highs in the lower to middle 80s.