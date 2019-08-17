Morning forecast Saturday, August 17, 2019

Saturday will be like Friday. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen throughout Central Pennsylvania. Most of the region will be dry for the start of the weekend however, a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible in spots. Highs will sit in the low to mid 80s and higher dewpoints will make it feel muggy. If you have errands or yardwork to get out of the way Saturday will be the best day to get it done.

Sunday will be warmer and feel more humid so you will want to spend it in a place where you can stay cool. It will be the perfect day to spend at the pool before they close for the summer! Once again, a mix of clouds and sun will kick off the day. Highs will hit the mid to upper 80s and the warmer, humid air will help fuel some afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The heat and humidity will carry over into the start of the work week. Sunshine with some clouds will kick off the new week and highs will once again reach into the mid to upper 80s. A shower or thunderstorm may popup in spots during the afternoon and evening. The overnight hours will be warm and sticky with lows around the mid 60s so you may want to turn on the fan or air conditioner to get a good nights sleep.

The middle of the week will see better chances for rain. Periods of clouds and some sun will be seen Tuesday and Wednesday along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will continue to be warm and humid with highs reaching into the mid 80s. By the second half of the week drier and more comfortable conditions will return to the region.

Dry weather looks to return to Central Pennsylvania Thursday. Sunshine with a few clouds will be seen and highs will reach the low 80s. The sun will continue to shine across the region Friday and highs will be seasonal.