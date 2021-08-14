Morning forecast Saturday, August 14, 2021

Today will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine. The clouds will tend to win out earlier in the day, with more in the way of sunshine later today. A couple of isolated showers will be moving through the area, maybe even a thunderstorm in spots. Highs today will be near to just above 80, but the humidity will start to drop. Tonight will be partly to mostly clear and more comfortable with lows in the 50s.

Sunday will be a nice day with sunshine that will mix with, even fade behind clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Monday will bring more clouds than sunshine. Some showers and drizzle will likely develop. Highs on Monday will be in the middle to upper 70s. Tuesday will also feature more clouds than sunshine with some showers, maybe a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80. Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and humid with clouds and some sunshine. There will be a scattering of showers and thunderstorms each day, especially in the afternoon. Highs each day will be in the lower to middle 80s. Friday will also be unsettled with more clouds than sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

