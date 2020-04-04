Morning forecast Saturday, April 4, 2020

Temperatures will start a warming trend through the weekend. Highs will reach into the upper 50s Saturday. While there will be some peaks of sunshine, more cloud cover will be expected for the day. It will be a mild night with lows only dipping into the 40s. The next system will also be approaching overnight bringing the next chance for rain to the region.

Highs will once gain reach into the upper 50s Sunday and conditions will remain mainly cloudy. In addition, periods of drizzle or a shower will also be possible. Lows will be in the 40s. Conditions will dry out Monday and sunshine with a few clouds will be seen. It’ll be a mild and nice start to the week with highs reaching into the mid 60s.

Unfortunately, dry conditions will not last long as it will be unsettled during the rest of the week. Scattered showers move in for Tuesday and it will once again be mild with highs in the 60s. Showers will last into Wednesday and there will also be a chance for some thunderstorms. A shower or thunderstorm will once again be possible Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun.

While conditions will dry out for Friday there will also be a cool down into the weekend. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Friday and temperatures will return to average with highs in the 50s.