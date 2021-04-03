Morning forecast Saturday, April 3, 2021

Today will start quite chilly but the rest of the day will not be as cold as recent days. We’ll have plenty of sunshine in the morning but then the sunshine will mix with and fade behind clouds. Highs will be close to 50. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a sprinkle in some places. Lows will be closer to 40 which is much warmer than recent nights.

While there may be a few clouds early Easter Sunday, the rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny and milder. Highs will be near to just above 60. We’ll have at least partial sunshine Monday with an even milder afternoon. Highs will be in the middle, maybe upper 60s. Tuesday will also be mild with clouds and sunshine with only a slight chance for a shower later in the day. Highs Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 60s. There’s a better chance for showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. A thunderstorm can not be ruled out on Wednesday as it will still be quite mild Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. We’ll have showers, maybe a thunderstorm on Thursday with highs in the middle 60s. Friday will also feature a fair amount of clouds with only the chance for a shower. It won’t be as mild with highs closer to 60.