Morning forecast Saturday, April 17, 2021

The weather will improve a little bit for the upcoming weekend. Today will still be quite cool, but not as chilly as Friday, with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Tonight will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 30s to near 40. Sunday will also be partly to mostly cloudy. A late day shower cannot be ruled out. Highs Sunday will be near 60. The is still a slight chance for a shower on Monday; otherwise, the day will feature times of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures on Monday will once again reach to near 60. We’ll have both clouds and sunshine on Tuesday with only the chance for a shower, especially in the northwestern part of the region.

The next cold front will bring a better chance for showers on Wednesday. It will also start to become windy on Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s, but it may turn colder later in the day. In fact, the rain showers can mix with snow in places later Wednesday into Wednesday night. Thursday will feature a chilly breeze with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Temperatures will rebound back closer to 60 on Friday.