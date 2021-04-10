Morning forecast Saturday, April 10, 2021

Unfortunately, the easterly flow that brought us the grey weather yesterday will not change much today. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine east of Route 219 and there can be some drizzle in places early in the day. Farther to the west we will have times of clouds and sunshine. A pop up shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out during the midday and afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to near 70, but in spots that the clouds stay stubborn, temperatures may not rise higher than the lower to middle 60s.

The next front will bring rain, maybe a thunderstorm or two tonight into early Sunday. There will be some clearing during the midday and afternoon hours on Sunday, but there will still be a couple of pop up showers and thunderstorms around. With a switch in the winds, it will actually warm a bit Sunday with highs in the 70s. Monday will feature a return of partial sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Another disturbance may bring a shower to some spots Monday night into Tuesday; otherwise, we’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Sunshine will give way to clouds Wednesday. A late day shower can not be ruled out. Highs Wednesday will be near to just above 60. Thursday will feature more clouds than sunshine with scattered showers. Highs will be close to 60.