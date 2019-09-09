Morning Forecast, Monday September 9, 2019

This morning we will have variable cloudiness with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds today will be from the northeast and they will be light. A shower cannot be ruled out today, but most will stay dry. Our low temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 50s. During the overnight hours we will have patchy clouds.

Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some locations will reach into the 80s. A warm up is in store for the middle half of the week. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 70s and we will be reaching into the 80s. Tuesday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday there will be more clouds than sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday will be a warm day with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. It will be warm for the middle of September. Wednesday our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Thursday there will be clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Thursday will be form the northwest. Thursday night our low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s. Friday we will have times of clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday we will have showers early and then it should taper off as the day goes on. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles per hour. Saturday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Next Monday we will be partly to mostly sunny. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday high temperatures will also reach into the 70s.