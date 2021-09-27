Morning Forecast, Monday September 27, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Today we will have a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Winds today will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hours. Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 70s. Tonight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight clouds will increase and we will see showers arriving late tonight into early Tuesday morning.

A cold front will move across Central PA on Tuesday. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sun with scattered showers. Most will taper off by Tuesday evening. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles. Tuesday night there will be a shower early then variable cloudiness. Temperatures Tuesday night will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday high pressure will build into Central PA. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Wednesday we will have a partly cloudy to sunny sky. Wednesday night we will have a clear sky. Temperatures on Wednesday night will drop into the lower to mid 40s. Thursday we will have a mostly sunny day. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Friday will also be seasonable. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday we will have a mixture of sun and clouds. Friday night we will have a partially clear sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday we will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Late on Saturday some showers will arrive. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers. Temperatures Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures Sunday night will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Monday we will have clouds and sun. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s.