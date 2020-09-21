Morning Forecast, Monday September 21, 2020

A Frost Advisory is in place for Clearfield, Centre, Blair, Bedford, Huntingdon, Somerset, Jefferson, and Cambria and southern Centre County until 9:00 AM. After a frosty start to our morning today we are going to be seeing blue sky and sunshine. Our high temperatures today will reach into the lower to mid 60s. This is below average for this time of the year. Winds today will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight low temperatures will fall into the 30s again. Make sure to cover your plants and flowers or bring them indoors for the night.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday high pressure is still in place bringing us a mostly sunny sky. As the week goes on, we could see smoke from wildfires this week which could lead to a milky looking sky and slightly lower temperatures. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday temperatures will be back to average with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Wednesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday night we will be mainly clear.

Thursday we could see a weak cold front crossing the area. At this point, it doesn’t look like it will bring us much rainfall. We will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Winds on Thursday will be form the west between three and five miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Friday we will have a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between three to five miles an hour. Friday night we will have low temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will fall into the 50s for low temperatures.

Sunday we will start off with sunshine but clouds will be increasing throughout the day. Our next low-pressure system will be approaching. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday night will be cloudy as showers begin to arrive. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday will be a cloudy day with showers. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.