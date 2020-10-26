Morning Forecast, Monday October 26, 2020

This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. There will also be a bit of drizzle and a shower or two. We will start the week off cloudy with a bit of drizzle, just like this morning. As our day moves along, later this afternoon we will have a rather cloudy sky. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be light from the south. Tonight we will have patchy clouds. Our low temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Tuesday we will have clouds mixing in with some peeks of sunshine in the east. In the west, it will stay cloudy and gray. A front will try to cross Pennsylvania. This could bring us a few showers and some drizzle. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night we will be partly cloudy. Our low temperatures on Tuesday night will drop into the lower t mid 40s.

Wednesday we will start off with sunshine throughout the day slowly clouds will increase. The sun will begin to fade behind the clouds but it looks like a dry day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night we will have temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s with variable cloudiness.

Thursday the remnants of Zeta will move through just to our south. That means on Thursday we will have a cloudy day with some times of rainfall. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be form the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will be cloudy with more rain. Our low temperatures will be in the lower 40s. Friday we will have a few lingering showers and then it will taper off. It does look like it will stay rather cloudy on Friday, but clouds may slowly break for some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Behind the system on Friday night chilly air will settle in. Our low temperatures on Friday night will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a partially clear sky.

High pressure will be over the region on Saturday. We will have a mostly sunny day but it will be cool. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Saturday night we will have low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a clear sky. Sunday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Monday our high temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 50s.