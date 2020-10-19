Morning Forecast, Monday October 19, 2020

This morning temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a variable cloudy sky. Today will be cloudy with showers and drizzle. Northwestern counties will even see a steadier rainfall. A cold front will stall over Central PA. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds will be light from the south between three to five miles an hour. It will be a gray and cool day. Tonight our temperatures will not fall very far and stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight will be cloudy with drizzle.

Tuesday will start off with showers and drizzle and it will slowly taper off as the day goes on. Even though the rain tapers, it will stay cloudy. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There could be a shower around but most areas stay dry. We will have high temperatures on Wednesday in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. This southwesterly wind will help the temperatures be above average. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 50s.

Thursday high pressure will be in place across Central PA. Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Friday we will be partly sunny. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Friday winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a partially clear sky.

Saturday we will have variable cloudiness with showers. Our winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Sunday there will be times of clouds and some sun. Sunday winds will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s. Monday we will have clouds with some sunshine. We could see a shower or two. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s.