Morning Forecast, Monday October 14, 2019

This morning temperatures are ranging from the mid 30s to the upper 40s. We have a clear sky with a bit of patchy fog. A ridge of high pressure is in place to start the school and work week. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. This is seasonable for this time in October. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight will be mainly clear as our temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday morning will start off chilly, but as the day goes on we will warm up. Once again high pressure is in place keeping us dry Tuesday. There will be sunshine with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be form the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night clouds will begin to increase. Our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday a front will move through. It will be a cloudy day with showers. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots will reach near 60 degrees. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. We will have a cloudy sky and a few showers Wednesday night with temperatures dropping into the lower to mid 40s.

Thursday will be a blustery day. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour with gusts even higher. We will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. There could also be a lingering shower or two mainly in higher elevations. Thursday night we will have patchy clouds with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s. High pressure will return on Friday. Friday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night we will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s and it will be mostly clear.

Saturday a this point looks to be a dry day with sunshine and clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night we will have a partly cloudy sky, except in State College, and expect white out conditions at Beaver Stadium. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. A front moves in on Monday. Monday will be cloudy with times of rainfall. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.