Morning Forecast, Monday November 2, 2020

This morning temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This morning we will have a few snow showers in spots. Today we will have snow showers with a few flurries and sprinkles this afternoon. The precipitation will taper as the day goes on. In the Laurel Highlands and the northwestern counties we could pick up a few inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria and Somerset Counties until 11:00 AM. Use caution as you travel during the morning hours. There will be some slick and icy spots, also watch for lowered visibility.

Today temperatures for the most part will be stuck in the 30s. Winds will make the air feel even colder. It will be quite the blustery day. Winds today will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts will be even higher. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Blair, Centre, Huntingdon, and Bedford Counties until noon. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky. Our low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday there will be a mostly to partly cloudy sky. It will be windy, but not as windy as Monday. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s with a partially clear sky. Wednesday high pressure will build into Central PA. Wednesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Wednesday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. This southwesterly breeze will usher in the milder air. Wednesday night will be clear and temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday will also be dry. We will have sunshine mixing with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s with a mainly clear sky. Friday we will be mostly to partly sunny. It will be a mild day. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday we will have another ridge of high pressure in place. Saturday we will see a sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 60s. This is above average for this time of the year. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast and will be light. Saturday night will be clear as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the 60s. Winds on Sunday will be form the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s with a partially clear sky. Monday we will be mostly to partly sunny. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 60s.