Morning Forecast, Monday November 1, 2021

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 40s ot lower 50s. There could also be a stray sprinkle or shower this morning. Today we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Today our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 50s. Tonight it will become cloudy and there could be some showers into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s so on some of the ridge tops we could also see a few snowflakes mixed in.

Tuesday will be a rather cloudy day with just a few showers around. It will be chilly with high temperatures only making it into the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 30s. Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky. Later Thursday we could see a bit of a wintry mix. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 30s.

Friday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday night temperatures dip into the lower to mid 30s. Saturday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. There will be a northwesterly breeze between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a mainly clear sky.

Sunday there will be intervals of clouds and sunshine. On Sunday we will also have a northwesterly wind. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Monday we will also have high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.