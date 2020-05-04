Morning Forecast, Monday May 4, 2020

This morning we have a clear sky with temperatures in the 50s. Today a ridge of high pressure will be over Central Pa. We will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. It will also be a windy day. Winds today will be form the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be even higher than that. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky.

Tuesday we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. There will be a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Late Tuesday, we could see a shower or two. Our winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night there will be variable cloudiness with a few showers. Our low temperatures on Tuesday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday we will have variable cloudiness. There will also be a shower or two around on Wednesday. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Our winds on Wednesday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Late this week a cold front will cross Central Pennsylvania bringing chilly weather with it for May. Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day. Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 60s, so we will be well below that. Friday winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday we will have clouds with only a few peeks of sunshine along with a few showers. At this point, it does not look like a lot of precipitation. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Saturday we will start off with lingering showers or two then we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Saturday will be a blustery day making the air feel cooler. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Monday there will be variable cloudiness with a few showers. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday will be dry and mostly to partly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.