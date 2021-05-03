Morning Forecast, Monday May 3, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the 50s & 60s. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky with showers and even a few thunderstorms. We will see more thunderstorm activity during the afternoon hours. A low pressure system will be approaching Central PA. Today temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures will not fall far tonight. This is due to the clouds and a few showers around. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. A few showers and storms will also be around on Tuesday. It does not look like a washout. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning a cold front will move across the region. Tuesday night will be cloudy with showers. Temperatures Tuesday night will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday we will have some rainfall early and then later in the day clouds will try to break. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night we will have a variable cloudy sky. Temperatures on Wednesday night will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday there will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will have patchy clouds. Low temperatures on Thursday night will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday will be cool day. Temperatures on Friday will only be in the mid to upper 50s. We will have a cloudy sky a few peeks of sun and showers. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday high pressure builds in. There will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday there will be a cloudy sky with a few showers. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 60s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the mid 40s. Monday we will have a partly sunny sky with a shower or two. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.