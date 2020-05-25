Morning forecast Monday, May 25, 2020

The theme for Memorial Day Weekend has been a mostly cloudy sky with a popup shower. Memorial Day will be no different. The day will begin with a mix of clouds but some more sunshine will break through later in the day. A stray shower or popup thunderstorm will also be possible mainly in the northwest. Highs will reach into the upper 70s or low 80s.

Conditions will be dry for the overnight hours but it will not be completely comfortable. Temperatures will be ten degrees above average with lows only lowering to 60 degrees. Therefore, you will definitely want to have the windows open and the fan running.

Slightly similar conditions will be seen Tuesday with a little more sunshine than clouds. Under a sunny sky highs will crack 80 degrees and temperatures will follow a warming trend into the middle of the week. It’ll be another mild night with lows in the low 60s. The region will continue to get a taste of summer-like weather through most of the week.

Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Wednesday and temperatures will once again be ten degrees above average. Highs will reach into the low 80s. Temperatures only dipping into the low to mid 60s will not be the most comfortable sleeping weather.

The fairly dry and summer like conditions will take their leave starting Thursday. Clouds will roll in and there will be greater chances for rain. Some showers will trickle in and an afternoon thunderstorm may also be in the mix. Highs will reach into the 80s and lows will be in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will begin to lower and return to average through the end of the week. Rain will stick around Friday with scattered showers moving through. A thunderstorm will also be possible for the day. Highs will be at or just below 80 degrees and lows will be in the upper 50s.

Conditions will begin to clear out for the weekend and more seasonable temperatures will be felt across the region. Clouds and sun will be seen Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. More sunshine will be seen Sunday with highs around the mid 70s.