Morning Forecast, Monday May 24, 2021

Today will be cooler compared to the weekend. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few showers or a thunderstorm around. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds Today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight there will be a variable cloudy sky with a few sprinkles.

Tomorrow there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. It will be back to the summerlike warmth on Tuesday. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. A stray pop up shower or thunderstorm could happen during the afternoon hours. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Later in the day on Wednesday we will see a few showers and thunderstorms arrive. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night we will continue to see some showers. Wednesday night low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday high pressure will be in place. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. We will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Friday a system will try to move in. Friday will be a cloudy day with showers. Friday high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will be cool. On Saturday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s . Winds on Saturday from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be more clouds compared to sun with some showers around. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s. Sunday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Sunday will be from the east and will be light. Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will be a cool day. Sunday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s. Monday we will have clouds mixing in sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s.