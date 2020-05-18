Morning Forecast, Monday May 18, 2020

This morning we will have a rather cloudy sky with temperatures in the 50s. This week we are going to be in between a cut off low-pressure system and also Tropical Storm Arthur. At this point, since we will be between the two, it looks like a rather cloudy pattern with a few showers, but not a washout here in Central PA. Today we will have variable cloudiness with a shower or two. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds. Our low temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. There will also be a few showers. Winds on Tuesday will be form the east between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be breezy making the air feel colder. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday night there will be variable cloudiness with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out, but Wednesday is looking dry. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the east between ten to fifteen miles an hour once again making the air feel cooler. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with patchy clouds.

Thursday we will have clouds with some sun along with showers. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Friday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the east and will be light. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Saturday there will be clouds or a shower early and then we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine during the afternoon. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will have a partially clear sky. Low temperatures on Saturday night will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday we will be partly to mostly sunny. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night the sky will be mainly clear with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Monday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.