Morning Forecast, Monday May 17, 2021

This morning we will have patchy fog with temperatures in upper 30s to lower 40s. This week is looking like another relatively dry week in Central PA but warmer. Today we will have more clouds compared to sun. This afternoon a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight we will have low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight we will have partially clear sky.

Tuesday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be light from the south. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s. Tuesday night we will have patchy clouds. Wednesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. It will be a warm day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will have low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

Friday we will have sunshine mixing with clouds. We could also see some pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Saturday there will be times of clouds and sun. Saturday there could also be some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night we will have patchy clouds.

Sunday there will be clouds with some sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the west from five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.