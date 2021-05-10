Morning Forecast, Monday May 10, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Any leftover rain will be tapering off and we will just be cloudy. This afternoon clouds will be breaking for sunshine and we will have a breeze picking up. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds this afternoon will be form the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight we will be partly to mainly clear. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 30s. If you have any sensitive plants through this whole week we will have chilly nights that could lead to frost. You will want to cover them up or bring them inside.

Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday will also be a breezy day. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. A shower cannot be ruled out Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. This is well below average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday high pressure will be in place across Central PA. We will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday night temperatures will tumble into the mid 30s. We could see another frosty start into Thursday morning.

Thursday there will be sunshine with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s. This is more seasonable for this time in May. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will have patch clouds. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. A few showers are possible on Friday. Friday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will have a variable cloudy sky. Temperatures Friday night will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Saturday will be for the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A shower cannot be ruled out Sunday, but most of the day looks dry. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday there will be a partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night temperatures will not fall far. We will have low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.