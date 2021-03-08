Morning Forecast, Monday March 8, 2021

It is going to be a mild week across Central Pennsylvania and relatively dry. This morning we will start off with temperatures in the teens to lower 20s. It will be a chilly and frosty start. Today we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures today will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will drop into the 30s. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky.

Tomorrow we will have sunshine mixing in with some clouds. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Temperatures really begin to soar during the middle half of the week. On Wednesday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Average high temperatures for this time of the year are in the lower to mid 40s, so this is well above average. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. It is this southwesterly breeze that will usher in the milder air. Wednesday night there will be patchy clouds. Temperatures Wednesday night will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday we will have clouds increase throughout the day. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Another day well above average. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night a cold front moves in. Thursday night will be cloudy with showers around. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we will have showers and a rather cloudy sky. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night temperatures drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. A few showers on Saturday cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday will be a chilly day. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday we will have a snow shower early and then clouds mix with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s.